11-year-old girl shot in North Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 3600 block of North 11th Street just before 7 p.m.

Police said the 11-year-old was shot once in the right abdomen. She was listed as stable at Temple University Hospital and will be transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, police said.

No arrests were made and no weapons were been recovered, authorities said. 

First published on October 11, 2023 / 7:58 PM

