Philadelphia police release new images of large gathering where officer was injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has released photos of the people who took part in a large gathering which ended with several police officers injured in North Philadelphia.

The gathering took place early Sunday morning on North Broad Street.

While trying to break up the crowd, police said a vehicle struck a uniformed officer, breaking his ankle.

Two other officers were also hurt during the chaos.

Call police if you have any information about the case.