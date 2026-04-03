2 people shot after car crash in North Philadelphia, police say

Two people were shot after a car crash in North Philadelphia Friday evening, police say.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 8:15 p.m. near Roberts Avenue and Fox Street in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a gray Jeep Wrangler and a dark-colored Kia Telluride that had crashed in the driveway of the Bakers Centre shopping center.

Police said both victims are 23-year-old men. One man, who was sitting in the driver's seat of the Kia, was shot in the face and is in critical condition. The second man was shot in the arm and told police he was walking by when he was shot, but officers are working to confirm that. He is in stable condition.

Officers took both victims to Temple Hospital.

Polcie believe the shooter or shooters were inside the Jeep, but they grabbed several items from the car and fled. The Jeep was a rental with North Carolina license plates, but police do not know where it was rented from.

Police say they are working to obtain surveillance video from a SEPTA bus that was near the scene at the time of the shooting. The bus driver is cooperating with authorities.

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Chopper 3 was over the scene and captured the two vehicles with damage in the front.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department.