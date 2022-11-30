No Christmas tree shortage this year, but expect to pay more

Cost of Christmas trees going up, inflation to blame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- In the spirit of holiday cheer, here's the good news first: Christmas tree farms say this year's harvest looks good and they don't expect shortages.

The bad news? If you haven't bought your Christmas tree yet, you're going to have to dig a bit deeper into your wallets.

And like so many other rising costs, inflation is to blame.

If you want to enjoy the smell of a real Christmas tree in your home this year, you can expect to pay between $80 and $100 for an average tree.

The cost for that same tree cost about $70 last year, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Many growers are passing on their added costs for seeds, fertilizer and labor. If you're trying to save money, a fake tree might be a better option.

You might be able to find the fake tree for about half as much as a real one.

That's because shipping delays last Christmas meant some artificial trees did not arrive in stores until after the holidays.

Now, those stores are offering discounts to get rid of the extra trees.

