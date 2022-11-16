Where to cut-your-own Christmas tree in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Christmas trees are a staple in many homes during the holiday season. Many family traditions surround picking out the perfect tree for your home.

Some families just visit local businesses that sell Christmas trees, while others venture out to chop a tree down themselves.

Are you interested in cutting down your own tree, but not sure where to go? We've created a list of five Christmas tree farms in the Philadelphia region.

Linvilla Orchards is known for it's fall festivities including apple picking, but did you know you can also cut-your-own tree? From Nov. 19 through Dec. 23, visitors can take a $2 per person hayride out to cut down the perfect tree. It cost $99 and a majority of the trees are 5 foot to 7 foot Douglas Fir trees. It's open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for tickets.

The Boswell's Tree Farm is located in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. The family-owned business has been operating for over 70 years and they hope you'll make cutting down your own Christmas tree a part of your family traditions. They offer a variety of tree types including Blue Spruce, CanaanFir, Colorado Blue Spruce, Douglas Fir, White Pine, Norway Spruce and White Spruce. The price of the trees range between $10 and $11 per foot.

Starting the day after Thanksgiving, you can visit Hague's Christmas Trees in Hatfield to cut down your tree. They have different varieties of trees including Nordmann Fir, Scotch Pine, White Spruce and Blue Spruce. The farm is open Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tree farm will be open while supplies last, so don't drag your feet!

For those of you in South Jersey, Belly Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Franklinville allows customers to cut down the tree of their choice. The farm's opening day is Saturday, Nov. 26th. The farm is open every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All trees cost $60 after tax, but the farm only accepts cash or personal check.

Located in Millville, New Jersey, the Airport Tree Plantation opens Saturday, Nov. 19 for the 2022 holiday season. They are open every day through Christmas for families to come and find the perfect tree for their home. Their hours are Monday to Friday at the main farm, 2340 Cedar Street, from 9 a.m. till sunset and Saturday and Sunday at the secondary farm which is on Cedar Street at mile marker 4, about 5 minutes from the main farm, from 9 a.m. till sunset. The farm provides you with a saw, wagon, shake and wraps your tree.