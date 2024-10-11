Part of NJ Turnpike northbound blocked after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

Outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike northbound were blocked Friday morning after a crash involving several tractor-trailers, including one from the Lidl grocery chain.

The crash happened north of Exit 6 in Burlington County. Images from Chopper 3 showed a Lidl truck and cargo all over the roadway.

A Lidl tractor-trailer crash led to groceries being spilled all over the outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike on Oct. 11, 2024. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

In this area, the turnpike has two sections traveling in each direction – an inner one for passenger vehicles only, and another for cars, trucks and buses. This crash is on the northbound "cars, trucks and buses" side.

If taking the turnpike, you should use the inner roadway, but be prepared for heavier volume than usual. Or you could take I-295, Route 206 or Route 130 as alternate routes.

We're working to obtain more information on what caused the crash.