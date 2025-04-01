NJ Transit train strikes unoccupied car in Galloway; nobody injured, official says

Nobody was injured after an Atlantic City Rail Line train struck an unoccupied car at the Pomona Road crossing in Galloway on Tuesday night, a spokesperson with New Jersey Transit said.

The train with 33 people on board, including customers and crew members, struck the vehicle just after 8:15 p.m. after leaving 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. The train was scheduled to arrive in Atlantic City at 8:37 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

Chopper 3 was over the crash, and debris was scattered all around the tracks.

Service eventually resumed on the rail line, but customers should expect delays up to 30 minutes.

The New Jersey Transit Police are investigating the crash.