NJ officer shot while responding to domestic incident: sources

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (CBS) -- A police officer in North Jersey is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Officers in Phillipsburg responded after getting reports that a woman was shot.

That's according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office. When they arrived, the suspect was in the middle of the street and began firing at the police car.

Officers returned fire and that's when one officer was shot in the leg.

The suspect took his own life. The woman who was shot is expected to be okay.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988.

CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

