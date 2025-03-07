Flyers send Andrei Kuzmenko to Kings on NHL trade deadline day

Andrei Kuzmenko's time as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers was short-lived. The Flyers traded Kuzmenko and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2027 third-round pick on NHL trade deadline day.

The Flyers also reportedly traded center Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Flyers acquired Kuzmenko from the Flames in a trade, sending Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee to Calgary on Jan. 31. Kuzmenko came over from the Flames with Jakob Pelletier, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2028 seventh-rounder.

Kuzmenko, 29, played just seven games with the Flyers, scoring two goals and five points.

Philadelphia has 13 picks in the 2025 NHL draft, seven in the first two rounds.

The Flyers are 27-28-8 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET today.