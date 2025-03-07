Watch CBS News
Sports

Flyers send Andrei Kuzmenko to Kings on NHL trade deadline day

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Andrei Kuzmenko's time as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers was short-lived. The Flyers traded Kuzmenko and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2027 third-round pick on NHL trade deadline day.

The Flyers also reportedly traded center Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Flyers acquired Kuzmenko from the Flames in a trade, sending Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee to Calgary on Jan. 31. Kuzmenko came over from the Flames with Jakob Pelletier, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2028 seventh-rounder.

Kuzmenko, 29, played just seven games with the Flyers, scoring two goals and five points.

Philadelphia has 13 picks in the 2025 NHL draft, seven in the first two rounds.  

The Flyers are 27-28-8 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET today.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.