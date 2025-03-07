Philadelphia Flyers trade Scott Laughton to Toronto Maple Leafs, reports say

The Philadelphia Flyers are trading center Scott Laughton to the Toronto Maple Leafs for winger Nikita Grebenkin and a first-round pick on NHL trade deadline day, according to multiple reports.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Flyers are retaining 50% of Laughton's contract and sending a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder to the Leafs. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the Flyers are getting a 2027 first-rounder with a top-10 protection from the Leafs.

Grebenkin was a 2022 fifth-round draft pick out of Russia. He's 6-foot-2 and a lefty shot right winger. He's played seven games with the Maple Leafs this season, but he's spent most of the season in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. In 39 AHL games, Grebenkin has nine goals and 21 points.

Laughton was one of the rebuilding Flyers' biggest trade assets. With the center market as it was, Laughton's value proved too good to pass up. Laughton reunites with Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, who coached him in Philadelphia in 2014-15.

Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on against the Calgary Flames at the Wells Fargo Center on March 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flames defeated the Flyers 6-3. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Flyers selected Laughton with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft. In 12 seasons with the orange and black, Laughton established himself as one of the team's leaders and a respected voice inside the locker room.

Laughton never developed into a top-six forward, but he became a steady, versatile depth contributor and helped kill penalties. He's scored 10 or more goals in seven of the last eight seasons. This season, he has 11 goals and 27 points in 60 games.

The 30-year-old has one year left on a five-year, $15 million contract extension he signed with Philadelphia in 2021. He'll become a free agent after the 2025-26 season.

The Laughton trade was the third one Flyers general manager Danny Briere made this season and second on trade deadline day. On Jan. 31, the Flyers traded Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee to the Calgary Flames for Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier and two draft picks.

The Flyers then traded Kuzmenko and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2027 third-round draft pick on trade deadline day.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET today.