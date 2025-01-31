Philadelphia Flyers trade Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost to Calgary Flames
The Philadelphia Flyers shipped center Morgan Frost and left wing Joel Farabee up north on Thursday night in a trade with the Calgary Flames.
The Flames are sending left wings Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, and two draft choices, as part of the deal. Calgary will give Philadelphia a second-round draft pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2028.
Frost, 25, played part of the Flyers' 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. He has 11 goals and 14 assists in 49 games this season. Philadelphia drafted the 6-foot, 193-pound Frost 27th overall, in 2017.
Farabee, 24, was the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft by Philadelphia. The 6-foot, 186-pound winger has eight goals and 11 assists in 50 games.
The 28-year-old Kuzmenko was scratched from Calgary's lineup Thursday night and 23-year-old Pelletier was pulled after the first period of a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
Kuzmenko was traded again a year minus a day after the Vancouver Canucks dealt him to the Flames. The Russian winger had four goals and 11 assists in 37 games and was a healthy scratch earlier in January.
Pelletier had four goals and seven assists in 23 games for Calgary.