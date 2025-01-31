Welcome to Gritty's Chaos Factory, Wells Fargo Center's first retail area dedicated to the mascot

The Philadelphia Flyers shipped center Morgan Frost and left wing Joel Farabee up north on Thursday night in a trade with the Calgary Flames.

The Flames are sending left wings Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, and two draft choices, as part of the deal. Calgary will give Philadelphia a second-round draft pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2028.

Frost, 25, played part of the Flyers' 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. He has 11 goals and 14 assists in 49 games this season. Philadelphia drafted the 6-foot, 193-pound Frost 27th overall, in 2017.

Farabee, 24, was the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft by Philadelphia. The 6-foot, 186-pound winger has eight goals and 11 assists in 50 games.

The 28-year-old Kuzmenko was scratched from Calgary's lineup Thursday night and 23-year-old Pelletier was pulled after the first period of a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Kuzmenko was traded again a year minus a day after the Vancouver Canucks dealt him to the Flames. The Russian winger had four goals and 11 assists in 37 games and was a healthy scratch earlier in January.

Pelletier had four goals and seven assists in 23 games for Calgary.