How many picks do the Flyers have in 2025 NHL draft? Plus how to watch and what a decentralized draft is.

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere believes his club is at the stage of its rebuild where it's ready to add rather than subtract. This weekend, Briere will have a chance to add six prospects in the draft's first 50 picks.

Briere began adding earlier this week, acquiring highly skilled forward Trevor Zegras in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

After introducing former Flyer Rick Tocchet as the head coach, Briere reiterated that nothing has changed in the team's plans. While the Flyers are transitioning into the next phase, this is still a rebuild. The best way to build is through the draft.

Here is everything Flyers fans need to know about the 2025 NHL draft.

How many draft picks do the Philadelphia Flyers have?

Barring any trades, the Flyers enter the 2025 NHL draft with 10 picks, including six in the first two rounds.

"It's a lot of ammo to try to do different things. Not necessarily move up or down, but it could be acquiring for the future," Briere said last week. "There's just a lot of possibilities. I think we like especially the picks starting at 31 through 48."

"There's a really good chance we keep the picks," Briere added, "and really build around those guys."

Here are the Flyers' 2025 NHL draft picks.

Round 1: 6th overall

Round 1: 22nd overall (from Colorado Avalanche)

Round 1: 31st overall (from Edmonton Oilers)

Round 2: 36th overall

Round 2: 40th overall

Round 2: 48th overall (from Calgary Flames)

Round 3: 68th overall

Round 5: 132nd overall

Round 5: 157th overall (from Carolina Hurricanes)

Round 6: 164th overall

How to watch the 2025 NHL draft

The two-day NHL draft begins Friday night with the first round and ends Saturday with Rounds 2-7. Fans can watch the first round on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

Rounds 2 through 7 will air on ESPN+, the NHL Network, Sportsnet and SN1 beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

The 2025 NHL draft is decentralized. What does that mean?

For the first time in league history, the 2025 NHL draft will be held in a decentralized format. What does a decentralized draft mean? Fifty of the top draft prospects will attend the event in L.A., but the teams will not be in attendance. Instead, team executives, coaches and scouts will gather at a central location in their home markets or a location of their choice.

What is the 2025 NHL draft order?

Here is the 2025 NHL draft order, determined after the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

New York Islanders San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Utah Mammoth Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Pittsburgh Penguins New York Rangers Detroit Red Wings Columbus Blue Jackets Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames) Montreal Canadiens Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils) St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild) Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche) Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning) Los Angeles Kings Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs) Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights via San Jose Sharks) Washington Capitals Winnipeg Jets Carolina Hurricanes San Jose Sharks (from Dallas Stars)

Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton Oilers) Calgary Flames (from Florida Panthers)

Who are the top 2025 NHL draft prospects?

The Flyers have several organizational needs, but their biggest is center. It's a safe bet the orange and black will come away from the first two rounds with a few center prospects.

The projected No. 1 overall pick in 2025 is Matthew Schaefer, a 6-foot-2, 183-pound lefty shot defenseman who plays for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. Schaefer finished No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final North American skaters.

Centers Michael Misa (Saginaw, OHL), James Hagens (Boston College, NCAA) and Jake O'Brien (Brantford, OHL) finished as the Nos. 2-3-4 North American skaters by Central Scouting. Defenseman Radim Mrtka, who played for Seattle in the Western Hockey League, rounded out the top 5 North American skaters.

Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund, who both play for Djurgarden in Sweden's second division, finished as Nos. 1-2 among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Fans can see Central Scouting's full rankings online.