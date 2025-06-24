Brady Martin or James Hagens? Here's a Flyers NHL mock draft 2025 roundup

Rick Tocchet is in the Flyers' Hall of Fame. Now he's their head coach.

After the season ended, Danny Briere said the Flyers' rebuild had entered a new stage: one of addition rather than subtraction. The Flyers' general manager proved that to be true Monday, kicking off 2025 NHL draft week by acquiring Trevor Zegras from the Ducks.

Briere said Philadelphia hopes Zegras can help fill an organizational need at center, though he left open the door that the 6-foot, 185-pound forward may end up on the wing.

Zegras broke into the NHL as a center but has played mostly the left wing over the past two seasons. Briere said that what position Zegras plays with the orange and black will be up to head coach Rick Tocchet. It appears likely Zegras will get every opportunity to play in the middle — Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek told reporters he thinks Zegras will "be given that opportunity" in Philly.

Still, Zegras alone doesn't solve the Flyers' organizational depth issues at center. With the NHL draft beginning Friday in Los Angeles, Briere has a treasure chest of selections to really address the depth chart.

Philadelphia traded one of its draft picks in this year's draft to Anaheim on Monday, but the club still enters this weekend with 10 selections, including three in the first round and six in the first 50 picks.

The Flyers have the Nos. 6, 22 and 31 picks in the first round Friday. As the draft nears, here's a roundup of who NHL draft analysts predict could be leaving LA as a member of the Flyers' organization.

The Athletic: Brady Martin, C; Daniil Prokhorov, RW; William Horcoff, C

In his final mock draft, published Tuesday, The Athletic's Scott Wheeler has the Flyers drafting two centers and a winger.

With the No. 6 pick, Wheeler predicts Philadelphia will select center Brady Martin of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL).

"The Flyers are high on all three of Martin, O'Brien and Hagens, and I've had two different people say O'Brien and Martin don't get past the Flyers,'" Wheeler writes.

At No. 22, Wheeler believes the Flyers go with Russian right winger Daniil Prokhorov (Dynamo St. Petersburg). At 6-foot-5, Prokhorov would add much-needed size to the Flyers' organization, Wheeler writes.

"Prokhorov, as a big, strong, competitive secondary-scoring winger who can skate, makes a lot of sense for them, too. They've also got a contingent of Russians, which it never hurts to have when adding another," Wheeler writes.

William Horcoff, a center at the University of Michigan, rounds out Wheeler's first-round selections for the Flyers. Wheeler notes Horcoff's size (6-foot-4, 203) as a big factor in the prediction.

Wheeler's full mock draft includes the Flyers' second-round picks as well.

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: James Hagens, C; Cameron Reid, D; Jack Ivankovic, G

Both Adam Kimelman's and Mike Morreale's (see below) mock draft was published before the Stanley Cup Final champion Florida Panthers were crowned, meaning both predicted the Flyers' third first-round pick (from the Edmonton Oilers) to be No. 32, not No. 31. Still, we're including the third pick here. Both expect the Flyers to add a goalie with their final first-round pick on Friday.

Kimelmann sees the Flyers drafting center James Hagens out of Boston University with the No. 6 pick.

Hagens "was a point-per-game player as a college freshman and was a standout for the U.S. at the World Juniors. What he lacks in size he makes up for in dynamic skill and skating," Kimelmann writes.

At 22, Kimelmann has the Flyers picking defenseman Cameron Reid, who he writes "is an explosive skater who won't shy away from physical play. The 18-year-old left-handed shot projects to be a top-four defender who effectively can quarterback a power play."

The final first-round pick prediction is goalie Jack Ivankovic, who, according to a scout described as "probably the most skilled goalie in this draft," Kimelmann wrote.

Mike Morreale, NHL.com: Jake O'Brien, C; Daniil Prokhorov, RW; Joshua Ravensbergen, G

Morreale sees the Flyers coming away from the first round with a goalie, winger and a goaltender.

With the first pick, Morreale has the Flyers drafting Jake O'Brien, who plays for Brantford of the OHL. The 2023-24 OHL Rookie of the Year "has good hands, creativity and can read the ice well with the puck," Morreale writes.

"The Flyers certainly could use some size and flash down the middle and O'Brien, who compares his style to Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston, offers plenty," Morreale wrote.

Morreale also sees the Flyers taking Prokhorov at No. 22. With their final pick, he has the Flyers selecting goalie Joshua Ravensbergen.

Elite Prospects: James Hagens, C; Blake Fiddler, D; Joshua Ravensbergen, G

Elite Prospects believes the Flyers also take James Hagens at No. 6 and goalie Joshua Ravensbergen at No. 31.

At No. 22, Elite Prospects sees the Flyers adding right-handed defenseman Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings).

"Strong, mobile, and still raw — Fiddler has serious upside on the right side. Classic Flyers-style defender," Elite Prospects writes.

The website describes Ravensbergen as "big, poised and mentally tough" with starter tools.

Lyle Richardson, Bleacher Report: Anton Frondell, C; Cameron Reid, D; Ivan Ryabkin, C

Like Adam Kimelman, Lyle Richardson sees the Flyers selecting defenseman Cameron Reid at No. 22. Richardson's mock draft differs in that it has the Flyers selecting Swedish center Anton Frondell at No. 6 and center Ivan Ryabkin with the 31st pick.

"Frondell's characteristics and skills could prove attractive to the Flyers. Given their need for a center in their farm system and on their roster, he could become an important piece of their roster rebuilding," Richardson writes of Frondell.