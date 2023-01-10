NFL odds: 49ers listed as favorites to win NFC, Super Bowl over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a first-round bye after beating the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Eagles will be home resting during Wild Card Weekend – a major advantage for a team dealing with several key injuries.

But one sportsbook doesn't have the Eagles as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl in the NFC or win the conference.

Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles at +550 to win the Super Bowl and +175 to come out of the NFC, which ranks second behind the San Francisco 49ers in the conference.

The Niners are listed at +450 to win the Super Bowl and +170 to win the NFC, slightly edging the Eagles.

The Niners will start off Wild Card Weekend in a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco is currently 10-point home favorites vs. Seattle.

The Eagles will play the lowest seed amongst the Niners, Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Giants.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Eagles and Niners even at +500 to win the Super Bowl, however. The book has the Eagles as the slight favorite to win the NFC – the Eagles are listed at +155, while the Niners are listed at +200.

DraftKings Sportsbook has similar odds to FanDuel. It has the Niners at +500 to win the Super Bowl and the Eagles at +550.

But, DraftKings has the Eagles as the favorite to win the conference at +175 and the Niners listed slightly behind at +180.

FiveThirtyEight is giving the Eagles a 48% chance to make the Super Bowl – the best mark in the NFC. The website gives San Fran a 26% chance to make it to the Super Bowl.

FiveThirtyEight also gives the Eagles a 19% chance to win the Super Bowl and the 49ers a 14% chance.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, are the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +340 and the Buffalo Bills are ranked second at +400 on Caesars Sportsbook.