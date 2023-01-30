Watch CBS News
NFL odds: Eagles open as betting favorites vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles NFC champions gear available in stores
Eagles NFC champions gear available in stores 02:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship on Sunday. 

The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history, and the Birds have opened as betting favorites.  

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are 1.5 (-110) point favorites versus the Chiefs. The over/under is currently set at 49.5. 

Meanwhile, on Caesars Sportsbook, the Birds are favored by 2 points at -110. 

The over/under on both sportsbooks is listed at 49.5

On DraftKings Sportsbook, the over/under is slightly higher at 50 points. 

Philadelphia is favored by 2 points on DraftKings. 

The Eagles have covered against the spread in both playoff games this season, and the Chiefs are 1-1 ATS. 

Overall, the Eagles are 10-9 ATS this season. They're also 10-5 after a win this season. 

The Chiefs are 7-11-1 ATS this season, but after a win they're 4-10-1. 

Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium.  

First published on January 30, 2023 / 3:05 PM

