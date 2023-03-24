Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Soggy Friday morning, with P.M. rain for some

By Tammie Souza, Andrew Kozak

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Who gets rain?
NEXT Weather: Who gets rain? 01:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab your umbrella again Friday.

Friday's morning commute will be wet as showers develop along a front sinking through the area.

Showers continue through the day far south and east of Philly.

next-weather-rain-to-the-south.png

Late Friday night, another disturbance approaches with spotty showers before sunrise on Saturday.

How much rain is expected?

futurecast-precip-accum-12km-adi-1.png

Looking ahead: Saturday a.m. showers, clear Sunday

Steady showers develop late Saturday morning and into early afternoon.

cool-and-warm-fronts.png

There will be some breaks in the rain before the cold front arrives Saturday night with scattered showers and isolated T-storms.

Skies clear on Sunday with mild and windy conditions.

More showers are possible Monday evening and Tuesday.

Tammie Souza
Tammie-Souza-web-headshot-No-Branding-1024x576-1.jpg

Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 7:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

