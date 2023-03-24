NEXT Weather: Soggy Friday morning, with P.M. rain for some

NEXT Weather: Who gets rain?

NEXT Weather: Who gets rain?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Grab your umbrella again Friday.

Friday's morning commute will be wet as showers develop along a front sinking through the area.

Showers continue through the day far south and east of Philly.

Late Friday night, another disturbance approaches with spotty showers before sunrise on Saturday.

How much rain is expected?

Looking ahead: Saturday a.m. showers, clear Sunday

Steady showers develop late Saturday morning and into early afternoon.

There will be some breaks in the rain before the cold front arrives Saturday night with scattered showers and isolated T-storms.

Skies clear on Sunday with mild and windy conditions.

More showers are possible Monday evening and Tuesday.