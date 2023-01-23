NEXT Weather: Rainy days, possible winter storm ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scattered showers will linger through Monday afternoon. Roads will be wet at times so slow your roll.

The morning commute will have steady showers north and west of the city with snow or a mix in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

As colder air arrives in the morning a few wet flakes or sleet may cross the entire area. The evening commute will be dry but breezy as winds increase in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover at or above average in the low to mid-40s.

Brief break on Tuesday

Dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds will be a welcome sight after this latest stretch of gray days. Temperatures will climb to the upper 40's. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of our next storm.

Winter storm arrives Wednesday

This storm will be our best chance to see much needed snow across the area and the first measurable snow for Philadelphia this season. There are still uncertainties about where the snow/rain line will be and how much snow will fall. The best chance for accumulating snow is across upper Montgomery, Chester and Bucks Counties, the Lehigh Valley, Berks and the Poconos.

By early afternoon temperatures rise to the low 40's and rain will spread across the entire area. The rain continues into early Thursday morning. Morning commutes may be affected for some due to any rain or wintry mix. The evening commute will be wet for everyone.

Thursday is our transition day

Early morning showers end giving way to mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunshine will end the week and start the weekend

Temperatures will cool to the low 40s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. On Saturday the sunshine rolls on and we warm to the mid and upper 40s.

Playoff Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies brought the Eagles luck against the Giants and we will repeat that pattern for the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s by the 3:00 p.m. kickoff with dry but cloudy conditions. Rain does develop later on Sunday night.