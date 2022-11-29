NEXT Weather: Rain, wind to move into Philly area Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is a Next Weather Alert Day, with bands of heavy rain, wind and even a few storms likely across much of the Delaware Valley. High pressure keeping us quiet Tuesday will slowly move out of the way tonight, increasing cloud cover, and making way for our next storm system to move in.

Timing

While the actual cold front attached to this system will move in during the afternoon, rain will begin after 7 a.m., with showers becoming heavier and steadier into the late morning. Budget some extra time for the early commute, and a lot more time for the evening one. While rain will be moderate to heavy at times, winds will be a main issue for much of the area.

While gusty winds are anticipated across much of the Philly metro, central New Jersey and the coast could see the highest gusts, resulting in a Gale Warning being issued for the coastal areas extending from New York City through Cape May. With a few gusts over 45 mph, it's not out of the question that we may experience a few trees and power lines down, along with a possibility of some outages.

The worst of the winds will be through the early evening, before gradually subsiding into Thursday. That said, expect breezy conditions to remain through the end of the week.

Rainfall totals and storm chances

While most areas will receive 0.25 inches and 1.0 inch of rain throughout Wednesday, an afternoon line of (non-severe, but heavy) storms along the front may increase totals in a few spots, especially in central and southern New Jersey. This will raise the risk of some localized flooding; we'll be watching all poor-drainage areas for that possibility throughout the day.

By Thursday morning, skies will clear, the sun will come out and the temperatures will drop. Expect a dry but chilly end to the week.

For all updates on Wednesday's weather, keep it tuned to CBS3 Eyewitness News, and don't forget to keep up on the forecast and track the radar LIVE with our team by downloading the FREE CBS3 Weather App!