NEXT Weather: Philadelphia experiencing snow drought

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is nearing the latest date ever to record its first measurable snowfall of the season.

The current record was set on Feb. 3, 1995, but some are split on the snow drought.

Philadelphia usually sees its first measurable snow by December but it's late January and the city is still dealing with rain.

"I'll take the rain anytime," Gilberto Wilson said.

Philadelphia may be experiencing a seasonal shortage of snow, but some like Wilson say a break from the winter white stuff is a welcome one.

"I was a bread man for 24 years and having to get out in this weather in the sleet regardless every single day, I'm up for this," Wilson said.

"I'm a winter baby, born Jan. 3," Kareem Brown, of Philadelphia, said.

Brown came prepared for the elements.

"I got like two layers on -- a pair of jeans, a pair of sweatpants and my rain suit," Brown said.

He was eager for the flakes to fly.

"We'll shovel all this right here and make a pathway for the carts," Brown said.

But NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly suggests snow lovers will have to wait for now.

"This huge dome of high pressure that's remained out east and it's just kept the storms away," Kelly said.

"We're kind of caught in the middle, it just doesn't make any sense," Jascie Williams said.

Williams just hopes she's not to get caught if and when mother nature strikes.

"Where is the shovel? Where is the scraper? You're going to have to use your broom from the kitchen and probably break that, but you know, it happens Philadelphia weather, whatcha gonna do?" Williams said.

And if you still haven't found all of that winter gear, now may be a good time to do so.

February on average is the snowiest month every year.