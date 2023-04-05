NEXT Weather: Another summery day, but severe risk coming up

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're a fan of summer-like temperatures, you're going to love today.

Wednesday is starting off foggy in some spots, and will be warm for early April. We're looking at a high of 76 degrees in the city.

fog-right-now.png
Fog as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. CBS News Philadelphia

At the Shore, low clouds and fog will stick around, holding the highs temps to the 60s.

Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to storms moving through the area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

weather-headlines-today.png
CBS News Philadelphia

We're currently at a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday, or 1 out of 5 on the risk scale.

Thursday we'll see highs in the 80s and chances of rain for the Phillies home opener.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the Thursday forecast and keep you updated.

Easter weekend is looking mild so far with highs in the 50s and 60s.

