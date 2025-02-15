NEXT Weather Alert on Sunday for heavy rain and a few storms throughout the Philadelphia region into Presidents Day

Rain, few thunderstorms, high winds Sunday and then bitter wind chills into Monday

Rain, few thunderstorms, high winds Sunday and then bitter wind chills into Monday

Rain, few thunderstorms, high winds Sunday and then bitter wind chills into Monday

The same storm system that brought snow and sleet to the area Saturday will bring a surge of warmth, but also more rain to the area as we head through Sunday.

When you wake up Sunday morning there will be a lull in the rain and temperatures will be either side of 40 degrees.

Our winds will increase from the south and temperatures will climb quickly ahead of the storm's approaching cold front topping out in the 50s and 60s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Rain will once again pick up in the early afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain. This band of heavier rain and possible thunderstorms will be out ahead of a cold front that will sweep across the area through Sunday evening. Some localized flooding will be possible, but mainly in poorly drained urban areas. Widespread flooding is not expected.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Strong winds will develop behind the storm with gusts between 40-60 mph through the day Sunday and continue into Monday as well as colder air rushes in from the northwest. There is a High Wind Warning in place Sunday and Monday for the entire region. The high winds could bring down trees, tree branches, and powerlines which will potentially cause some power outages across the region. There will likely be delays at PHL and possible disruptions of trains as a result of these gusty winds.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Presidents Day on Monday will be partly sunny and windy and cold. Highs will be 20 degrees colder than Sunday in the mid-30s. As the winds continue to howl it'll feel even colder with feels-like temperatures in the teens to low 20s for most of the day.

CBS News Philadelphia.

The week continues to be cold with yet another winter storm arriving Wednesday night and Thursday.

CBS News Philadelphia.

This could possibly be a significant snowmaker for our area.

Details will come into better focus by early in the work week so stay tuned, the NEXT Weather Team will be tracking this storm and keep you updated.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 58, low 34.

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for blustery weather. High 36, low 29.

Tuesday: Very cold, sunny. High 31, low 20.

Wednesday: Snow late. High 29, low 17.

Thursday: Snow likely. High 29, low 20.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 37, low 20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 37, low 20.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.