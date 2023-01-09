NEXT Weather: Above average temps & late-week rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- How great is it to cap off a weekend win for the Eagles with no rain and no issues from Mother Nature? As promised, the weather stayed dry for the game, but now as we look ahead into the start of the work week, we're watching a system bring a mix of light rain and slushy snow to the area overnight.

Expect rain for the NJ Shore, light snow for the Lehigh Valley, and a mix of both for the Philadelphia metro area into the wee hours of the morning Monday. While this is all out by the commute, it's best to budget a little extra time to the AM drive. Skies will remain cloudy through the mid-morning.

Sun returns by Monday afternoon, along with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Mid-Week Monotony

With high pressure moving in from the west late Monday, Tuesday will start off with partly cloudy skies, light winds and quiet conditions. With a weak system to our north Tuesday, there could potentially be a stray shower in the Poconos at night, but most areas should remain dry. We'll continue this trend through Wednesday and even into Thursday morning, with highs in the mid and even upper 40s for some.

Westerly winds Wednesday will help keep skies clear, with a "zonal" flow of the upper air pattern. This basically means that there are no major cold or warm influences on our weather into the middle of the week. With a good amount of sunshine thrown into the mix, it's a pretty quiet few days.

Rain & Warmth Thursday & Friday

By Thursday morning, a warm front intensifies along a system gaining strength in the Midwest. A developing low with this moves closer to us during the day, spreading clouds and eventually rain to the area. Why rain?

As with many systems so far this season, the track of the low stays inland, putting us in the warm sector. With SW winds and temperatures approaching the low and even middle 50s, it's highly unlikely Philadelphia, let alone anyone in the area sees much of anything other than plain rain.

By late Friday, the system is out to sea, and a trough digs into the area, bringing us cooler but drier weather, with next weekend's highs in the middle 40s.

Stay with the CBS News Philadelphia Next Weather Team and we'll continue to bring you the very latest up-to-date forecast. Enjoy your week!