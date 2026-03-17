Man killed after tree falls in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, sources say

A man was killed when a tree fell on him after storms swept across the Philadelphia region Monday night, sources say.

The incident happened Tuesday on the 300 block of Earles Lane in Newtown Square, Delaware County.

The man was pronounced dead and a medical examiner was called out to the scene.

Strong to severe storms crossed the area on Monday night with downpours and high winds, toppling trees and causing power outages.

The Philly area is seeing wind gusts around 30 mph Tuesday, according to our NEXT Weather team — and high winds combined with wet ground can cause trees to fall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.