Rare 2.2 magnitude earthquake reported overnight in Westchester County
YONKERS, N.Y. -- You may not have noticed while you were sleeping, but an earthquake rattled Westchester County overnight.
The 2.2 magnitude quake was confirmed around the Hastings-on-Hudson and Yonkers area.
The U.S. Geological Survey says it's a rare occurrence in such a populated metro area.
There were no reports of damage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.