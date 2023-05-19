Watch CBS News
Rare 2.2 magnitude earthquake reported overnight in Westchester County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

YONKERS, N.Y. -- You may not have noticed while you were sleeping, but an earthquake rattled Westchester County overnight. 

The 2.2 magnitude quake was confirmed around the Hastings-on-Hudson and Yonkers area. 

The U.S. Geological Survey says it's a rare occurrence in such a populated metro area.

There were no reports of damage.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

