Cold temperatures for Mummers Parade on New Year's Day in Philadelphia. Here's the weather forecast.

You'll need to bundle up if you're headed to the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on New Year's Day as temperatures will be in the 20s.

NEXT big weather change

Colder air settles in behind a front that moves into the Philadelphia region Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Thursday turns windy and colder, with highs mainly in the 20s and low 30s and windchills well below freezing.

Mummers parade forecast CBS Philadelphia

Friday remains dry and cold but less windy, with temperatures slowly moderating into the 30s. The weekend looks quiet and dry, while the next chance for light precipitation arrives early next week.

We'll finally rebound and see some 40s in the forecast by next Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday/New Year's Day: Cold and windy. High 32, low 30.

Friday: Cold. High 36, low 22.

Saturday: Cold. High 36, low 24.

Sunday: Cold. High 38, low 26.

Monday: Flurries? High 36, low 23.

Tuesday: Seasonable. High 43, low 28.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 46, low 31.

