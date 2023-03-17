New Phillies signage being installed at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Baseball season is almost here and new Philadelphia Phillies signage is being installed at Citizens Bank Park. Chopper 3 was over the ballpark Friday morning as crews were getting ready to put in the new Phillies signs.

Signage isn't the only new thing coming to Citizens Bank Park this season.

The Phils are replacing the left field scoreboard at the Bank with a new HDR PhanVision scoreboard.

The team says the new scoreboard will be 77% bigger than the old one. It will be 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall.

The Phillies' home opener is Thursday, April 6, at 3:05 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Tickets for the 2022 National League champions might be a tough buy. StubHub said Thursday that the Phillies' home opener is the third-best-selling game of the season.