New mural in Philadelphia celebrates Norris Square's Caribbean history

At the corner of Front and Susquehanna, a vibrant new mural project aims to honor the cultural significance of Philly's Norris Square.

The mural entitled Nunca Olvides de Dónde Vienes (Never Forget Where You Come From) is part of a CAICU — a public art series through Mural Arts Philadelphia that highlights the Puerto-Rican themed gardens of Norris Square that were born out of the work of community organizers in the 1980s.

Unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and block party on Saturday, the mural was a project between CAICU curator Marangeli Mejia-Rabell, Puerto Rico-based artist Celso Gonzalez and muralist Angurria.

"What you see is a beautiful celebration of Caribbean life and unity, celebrating history, present and the potential of the future," Mejia-Rabell said.

Five artists, including three local artists who had temporary murals, were part of the work. Mejia-Rabell said it was all a result of meaningful dialogue with the community.

Luzi Media.

The mural dedication was followed by a block party with food and music and performances by dance troupe Grupo Alegria.

For Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, Saturday's ribbon cutting was a way to celebrate the neighborhood's roots as well as her own. "The mural speaks to the history and culture of the community — the Norris Square community — on a block that I grew up at. My uncle raised all of his family on this block. So the fact that this is here and I am able to join in — to me — is an amazing day."

Student tour guides of Norris Square launched by Mural Arts are set to continue throughout the year.

"I want to welcome all of the community of Norris Square to our piece that we just finished," said artist Celso Gonzalez. "We are very excited to be sharing with all of the community our work that reflects the nostalgic look back at our community in the Caribbean."

To learn more about the tours, visit Mural Arts Philadelphia.