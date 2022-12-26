Watch CBS News
New Jersey woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 26, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 26, 2022 (AM) 02:19

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.

Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. 

There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.

marylue-wigglesworth.png
Marylue Wigglesworth Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.

Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 10:51 AM

