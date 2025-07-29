New Jersey State Police detective shoots, kills man in Berlin Township, attorney general's office says

A New Jersey State Police detective shot and killed a man in Berlin Township Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.

Two detectives assigned to the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task were working on an investigation involving the victim when they encountered him on Haddon Avenue near Bate Avenue in West Berlin, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office said in a press release about the investigation.

During the encounter, one of the detectives fired his gun, striking the man. The victim received first aid care and was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:15 p.m., according to the attorney general's office.

Police recovered a revolver at the scene, Platkin's office said.

The names of the man who died and the officers have not been released.

The New Jersey attorney general's office is investigating the shooting as required by state law. The law requires that all investigations involving a fatal police shooting be presented to a grand jury to determine if the officers involved should face charges.