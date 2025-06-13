NJ Beach Yoga instructor helps students find balance in the sand

The crash of ocean waves, the salty breeze and the soft, shifting sand. This is the setting for NJ Beach Yoga, where instructor Teri O'Connor has been guiding students through sunrise and sunset sessions since 2007.

Every class on the shores of Sea Isle City's beach is different.

Some mornings bring warmth and stillness, while others, like when we visited O'Connor's class, offer a thick, misty breeze that she calls "June-uary" instead of June.

But no matter the weather, her approach remains the same: embrace the moment, let go of expectations and find joy in movement.

"Beach yoga is about using the props nature gives us: the sand, the breeze, the sound of the ocean, the texture of the air," O'Connor said.

Her classes blend lighthearted playfulness with meditative reflection, creating an environment where students feel uplifted and supported.

CBS News Philadelphia

Patti Gerew, a longtime yoga student, described O'Connor's energy as "catchy," and said O'Connor always reminds students: "It's your body. It's doing what it needs to do."

Inclusivity is at the heart of NJ Beach Yoga. O'Connor emphasizes that yoga is for everybody.

She welcomes students of all levels with a simple philosophy: "All you need to be able to do is breathe, show up as is — no competition, no expectation."

Then there's the shell bucket, a signature tradition that makes each class even more special. At the end of the session, students reach in and pull out a seashell inscribed with a word or phrase, an affirmation meant just for them.

"You don't look at them beforehand," Gerew says. "Teri believes you pick the shell you need,"

O'Connor says it's the universe's message for you.

NJ Beach Yoga offers all-level beach yoga classes in Sea Isle at the JFK Blvd beach Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Classes are also offered at the 5th Street beach Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings. For more information, visit NJ Beach Yoga's website.