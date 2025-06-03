New law in New Jersey cracks down on intentionally setting public brawls

1 arrested after car crashes into Philadelphia house following short chase | Digital Brief

A new law has taken effect in New Jersey, aimed at cracking down on public brawls.

Under the Garden State's newly enacted public brawl law, intentionally starting a public brawl would be a fourth-degree crime punishable by up to 18 months in jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

The law also upgrades penalties for disorderly conduct in certain circumstances. A disorderly persons offense is punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

"Under this bill, a person is guilty of inciting a public brawl if the person acts with purpose to organize or promote a group of four or more other persons to engage in a course of disorderly conduct through improper behavior or by causing a disturbance at a public gathering," a description of the bill published in March 2025 read in part.

The law also considers any person who attempts to hide their own identity or that of another person while engaging in disorderly conduct to be guilty of a disorderly persons offense.

South Jersey Assemblymember Dan Hutchison, who represents District 4 and oversees Atlantic, Camden and Gloucester counties, sponsored the bill.

"I think that this law now sends a message to the people who instigate these public brawls on social media that if they take this type of action, they do these things, that they're going to go to prison for 18 months. And if you participate in one of these public brawls, then you're looking at jail time up to a year," Hutchison said.

Hutchison told CBS News Philadelphia the legislation came after unruly crowds took over the community celebration, Gloucester Township Day, in June 2024. Gloucester Township Day was canceled again this year after law enforcement officers discovered threats of violent activity were being shared on social media.

"When it happened in my backyard, when I saw members of my police department being treated and being injured by these people, that was the straw that broke my camel's back, so to speak, and I was gonna do something," Hutchison said.

The law goes into effect immediately.