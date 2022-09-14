Watch CBS News
New Jersey's plastic bag ban causing new problem: too many reusable bags

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's new plastic bag ban is causing a new problem: too many reusable bags. People who buy their groceries online say they're getting overwhelmed with reusable grocery bags and they don't know what to do with them.

Stores switched to the new bags after the Garden State banned single-use plastic bags in May.

Now, state lawmakers are looking at possible solutions, including letting shoppers return the bags for a refund or allowing stores to use paper bags for grocery deliveries.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey says it will accept extra bags.

You can donate reusable bags here.

