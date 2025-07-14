New Jersey woman opens up about experience with parvovirus, warns other moms-to-be

New Jersey mom on a mission to warn pregnant people about parvovirus dangers

New Jersey mom on a mission to warn pregnant people about parvovirus dangers

A little-known respiratory virus is spreading, mainly among children, and can be dangerous for pregnant women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because parvovirus doesn't always have obvious symptoms, the CDC says pregnant women might want to consider wearing masks in crowded areas.

Jackie Blalock was worried about her newborn baby Charlotte, who was delivered two weeks early because of a parvovirus infection.

The special education teacher in South Jersey says the respiratory infection spread through her school and that seven students in her class had confirmed cases.

She suspects she got the virus from sitting at a table with her students.

The CDC says parvovirus B19 symptoms are mild or nonexistent. The most common sign of an infection is a facial rash.

"The nickname is slapped cheek disease," Blalock said. "I looked like I was slapped across both cheeks."

A blood test confirmed her case, and while it's usually not dangerous, parvovirus can be for pregnant women.

"I was panicking for my unborn daughter," Blalock said,

"There is a risk that the virus can pass across the placenta and infect the baby," Dr. Jenani Jayakumaran with Virtua Health said.

Jayakumaran said parvovirus can cause serious complications and even death for an unborn baby.

The CDC says there has been a continued increase in cases among teenagers and young adults and is warning pregnant people.

"They recommend that patients consider masking as well as standard hygiene things like hand washing," Jayakumaran said.

"I wish I had known ahead of time," Blalock said. "I would have worn a mask."

Parvovirus is more commonly associated with an infection that affects dogs, but it can't spread between people and animals.

"It's something no one talks about, so it is a little scary," Blalock said. "It is uncharted water."

Doctors say Charlotte, who's a month old now, is fine, and Blalock is relieved.

Blalock says she's now on a mission to warn pregnant women about the potential danger.

More information is available online from the CDC.