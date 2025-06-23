How Camden County police are keeping seniors safe during extreme heat

As temperatures soar into dangerous territory, the Camden County Police Department is making sure some of the city's most vulnerable residents aren't facing the heat alone.

On Monday, officers from the department's Community Outreach Unit made their rounds, delivering fans, bottled water and a healthy dose of human connection to seniors across the city.

The initiative is part of the Senior Watch program, which currently checks in on nearly 60 older adults throughout the year.

"I don't do too much going out anymore," said 96-year-old Barbara Duhaney, one of the program participants. "I'll be 97 in January."

Duhaney, whose family lives out of town, says the regular visits mean the world to her.

"They used to come out at least once a month," Duhaney said. "Two policemen would come see me. It's very nice, I appreciate it."

Officers like Deborah Baker say it's more than a wellness check. It's personal.

"My grandparents are no longer living. I don't have any left," Baker said. "So, it means the world to me to be able to be in my position to make sure (our seniors) have everything they need on a daily basis."

While fans and cold water offer physical relief, for many seniors, the emotional comfort is just as vital.

"It's a blessing to be thought of in this weather," said Brenda Barnes, another participant. "Especially when you get to be a senior, you wonder if anybody forgot you other than your kids. So, when other people remember you, it's so important. It's such a blessing."

For these Camden residents, the summer heat may be stifling, but the care they receive is a powerful reminder. They are not forgotten.

If you or someone you know is a senior living in Camden and would like a wellness check from the Community Outreach Unit, call 856-757-7570.