New Jersey state senator reintroduces bill to allow people to pump their own gas

New Jersey proposed bill would allow drivers to pump own gas if they want to

New Jersey's days as the last state in the U.S. where drivers are not allowed to pump their own gas could soon come to an end.

Talk of gas-pumping in Garden State can really bring out the passions in people, especially when it comes to people pumping their gas. Just ask state Sen. Jon Bramnick.

"I have heard from a lot of people who do not want to pump their own gas, I'll tell you that," Bramnick said.

That passion didn't stop the Republican senator and gubernatorial candidate from reintroducing a bill this week that would give people in New Jersey the option to pump their own gas.

What does the proposed gas-pumping bill say?

Under the proposal, gas stations in the Garden State with four or more pumps would have to offer both full and self-service options. There would be a requirement to have an attendant on-site to help anyone with a disability fuel up.

"The people who want to pump their own gas are a lot more quiet, right? It's almost like, 'Hey I like to pump my own gas,'" Bramnick said. "And then people go, 'I don't want to pump my own gas.' That's why we're going to have two lines."

Bramnick says he sees it as an added convenience for people, similar to self-service checkouts at grocery stores. He thinks it's the right time to bring it up for discussion again as people get used to having those options, but he acknowledged the passion of people who like the system the way it is.

"I get it because I've seen a few four-letter words in my legislative office on some emails," Bramnick said. "But I think it's the right thing to bring up the discussion again."

Why is it illegal to pump your own gas in New Jersey?

It has been illegal to pump your own gas in New Jersey since 1949 under the Retail Gasoline Dispensing Safety Act. The law cites safety as a concern, reading "Because of the fire hazards directly associated with dispensing fuel, it is in the public interest that gasoline operators have the control needed over that activity."

In 2025, however, New Jersey is the only state in the nation where people are barred from pumping their own gas. Many people in the state see it as just part of Jersey culture.

"I think it's a Jersey thing, too. You know what I mean?" one man said Friday at the Wawa in Bellmawr.

It wasn't hard to find people willing to talk about the proposal at the Bellmawr Wawa. Most who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia like things the way they are — the top reasons were weather and jobs.

"A, number 1, it's convenient when it's cold or it's raining," Tina Giannini from Washington Township said. "Number 2, it's convenient when it's hot. And number 3, we need jobs."

"In Philly, you can't get it, pump your own gas. It's cold outside, too hot, you got to get out of your car," a man named Ron from Sicklerville said. "It's more convenient having it done in Jersey."

On the job concerns, Bramnick notes gas stations would have to keep attendants on-staff, but acknowledged there could be some loss.

"I don't think jobs in New Jersey depend on whether or not we have a few less attendants," he said. "I don't think that's going to change the job market."

A similar bill was introduced in the state assembly in 2022, which didn't even make it out of committee. Still, some we spoke with were open to the proposal.

"It's just as easy for me to jump out and pump it than waiting for somebody," George Thorp from Brooklawn said. "Sometimes the stations get busy (53) and you have to wait."

"I like the thought of if we could do it both ways," Sharon Goldie from Bellmawr said.

What's next for the proposed bill?

The proposal still has a long way to go before it could become law. It still has to get out of committee, be passed by both the State Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor's office did not comment on the proposal Friday.

But Bramnick says it's at least worth having a conversation.

"This could be a Dracula bill. It could never see the light of day," Bramnick said. "But I'm gonna give it a shot."