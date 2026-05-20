New Jersey governor declares state of emergency after April freeze damaged significant portion of crops in state

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday declared a state of emergency because freezing temperatures this spring damaged crops at local farms.

Farmers in the Garden State experienced significant crop loss during the freezing temperatures from April 19 to April 22, an announcement from the governor's office says.

More than 30% of crops were damaged in some parts of the state, according to research conducted by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency county committees.

Some growers estimate they will lose 100% of the harvest for certain crops, the announcement says.

Sherrill has also asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a disaster designation, which would unlock federal relief dollars for farmers in need.

The freezing temperatures followed two days of unseasonably warm weather, which caused fruit trees and other crops to enter the flowering stage, the executive order declaring the emergency says. The affected crops include peaches, cherries, pears, grapes, plums, strawberries, blueberries, barley and apples, it says.

The statewide declaration "enacts sweeping interagency coordination focused on alleviating further financial losses for those impacted, while underscoring the need for federal support," the announcement says.

Early estimates show growers and farmers could lose up to $300 million in crops this year, the announcement says.

In April, John Hurff, of Schober's Orchards and Farm Market in Monroeville, said the peach crop was "hurt pretty bad" because of the frost and drought conditions. He was also worried about the apple trees.

"This executive order cuts through bureaucracy and opens the door to immediate assistance for our tree fruit and berry growers, while laying the groundwork for broader relief ahead," New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn said.

Wengryn also encouraged New Jerseyans to buy local produce to support farms.

The emergency declaration allows state agency heads to waive, suspend or modify any rules needed to help with the crisis and to take advantage of any relevant federal waivers that would benefit the public.

The state of emergency takes effect immediately.