Atlantic City resident voices concern over expansion of popular beach bar: "I don't like the whole idea"

Construction is happening up and down the iconic boardwalk in Atlantic City, but it's a proposed project near Chelsea Avenue that has many people living at the Ocean Club Condominiums voicing objections.

"I don't like the whole idea," said Penny Gelfand, who has lived at Ocean Club for more than 20 years.

Gelfand was one of several residents who spoke in front of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Thursday and asked the board to reject a plan to expand the former Chelsea Beach Bar, which now goes by the name Cocorico. The popular bar sits in the shadow of Gelfand's building.

"All the people making the decision on whether the beach bar can expand or not have never been in my building on a Saturday night during the summer," Gelfand said.

Gelfand says the music from the bar is unbearable and lasts until 3 a.m., and described the crowds as chaos.

"People yelling, the radio is blaring, the music from the beach bar is unbelievably loud with a bass pounding," said Gelfand.

The beach bar submitted an application before the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to expand its outdoor decking area, build a small sitting pool, and add a food concession stand.

Cocorico and its legal team were not available for an interview, but said in a statement that reads in part, "These additional amenities will assist in attracting tourism and daytime foot traffic to this area of the boardwalk, which is consistent with the Tourism District's purpose and intent - to enhance the boardwalk and beach with new and dynamic offerings that stipulate and strengthen the District's economic base."

Ralph Diorio also lives at the Ocean Club.

"When I moved here I knew it was a resort town so you have to take that, it's a resort town and I want people to come here and enjoy themselves," Diorio said.

City Councilwoman Maria Lacca says she's spoken with many of the 1,500 residents who call Ocean Club home. She opposes the project, and believes it would negatively transform this peaceful section of the boardwalk.

"We love the beach bars, we love the expansion of the casinos to have beach bars, but not in a private area," Lacca said.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority heard five hours of testimony. The board will compile a report and address the expansion again at the next monthly meeting.