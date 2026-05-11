New Jersey woman describes experience with "unbearable" cannabis-related stomach illness that's surging

Emergency departments in the Philadelphia region and around the country are seeing a surge of patients with severely upset stomachs related to marijuana use.

Doctors say this does not appear to be related to contaminated marijuana, but they're not sure exactly what's causing the syndrome or why it only strikes some people.

The mystery illness sent 37-year-old Taylor Armendariz to the hospital twice.

"It was the vomiting, uncontrolled nausea, the only thing that makes you feel better is a bath or warm water, and I was like, 'Wow, I'm really sad I never heard of this before,'" said Armendariz, who's from South Jersey.

She was finally diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, which is linked to marijuana use. "It was just unbearable," she said.

"I googled it immediately when I got home, and it was exactly what I was going through," Armendariz said.

Emergency departments around the region are reporting a surge in CHS cases.

Dr. Alan Shubert with Virtua Health says the increase in cases is happening mainly in states where cannabis was legalized, both medically and recreationally, which includes New Jersey and Delaware.

"I think now with legalization in many states, there's more access to it," said Shubert, who works in the emergency room at Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

He said it's not clear how or why cannabis causes stomach upset and only strikes some users.

"The abdominal symptoms seem to be stronger or more intense than you would see with someone who's got, you know, kind of the stomach flu, so to speak," he said.

It's usually diagnosed among heavy pot smokers, but it can also happen to occasional users.

"We see it with all kinds of marijuana, and no matter what the agent is, whether it's inhaled or whether it's gummy," Shubert said.

He said the fact that hot showers and baths are helpful is another symptom doctors look for.

Armendariz said when she stopped smoking pot daily, the syndrome went away.

Health experts think some of the cannabis products from dispensaries might have higher THC levels, which could cause stomach issues.