"Celebrating the unity of community": New Hope PrideFest unites LGBTQ+ members, allies across state lines

The streets of Lambertville, New Jersey, and New Hope, Pennsylvania, came to life and beamed with pride. The New Hope Celebrates Pride parade kicked off Saturday morning with festive floats, marching bands and a celebration of love and community.

"It's beautiful, no matter what, everyone is just sending out positive vibes to each other, and you just feel like a certain acceptance that so many people don't always feel, so you come here and just feel it," said Tina Kulick.

Drone Watch 3 was over the New Hope and Lambertville Bridge as the 100-foot rainbow equality flag moved through the two towns. Crowds of people cheered, embraced their identity and celebrated LGBTQ+ history, culture and accomplishments.

"That's the reason why, like Pride is my favorite holiday. It's like that magic of when you come here and see everybody, the families, it's just like pure joy and nothing else," said Poli Le.

For more than 20 years, New Hope Celebrates has hosted one of the first Pride events of the season.

Organizers say it attracts more than 15,000 people. This year's theme was Together, We Rise! - Defying Fear, Embracing Hope, a rallying cry for resilience, inclusion and joy.

"It's just amazing to bring the community together because we are a diverse community, and it's all about celebrating the unity of community," said Sharon Fronabarger.

"All the way through the whole town over in Lambertville, the whole town was decorated supporting everybody. It's a great feeling, it's like electrifying," said Rob Letts.

Many people CBS News Philadelphia spoke with say that in today's political climate, they felt compelled to show up and stand together.

"We need to keep reminding people [of] the importance of community and LGBTQ rights," Fronabarger said.

"I think all sexualities should be celebrated, especially the LGBTQ community and it's amazing to be surrounded by love," Kulick said.

Plus, this year's parade was led by CBS Philadelphia's very own, Jim Donovan and Josh Sanders, who served as grand marshals!