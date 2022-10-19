New evidence suggests that Willow Grove rally did not start there: Police

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – New evidence suggests that the illegal car rally in Willow Grove did not start there. Police say they were called to a different rally earlier.

Bensalem Police Department says they broke up an unauthorized car meet-up on Saturday night at the Neshaminy Mall. After that group broke up and moved over to Willow Grove, police say.

Three people were injured in an early morning crash in Abington Township on Sunday. Police say the crash is connected to a car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall.

When police arrived on the scene, the drivers fled.

Police believe it was one of those drivers who crashed at Old Welsh Road and Fitzwatertown Road. The car struck several parked vehicles.

Officials say an action plan has been organized with state police and local municipalities to help combat this problem if it happens again.