Crash following car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall leaves 3 injured, police say

ABBINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Three people were injured in an early morning crash in Abington Township on Sunday. Police say the crash is connected to a car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall.

Abington Township police say nearly 200 vehicles arrived for the rally in the mall's first level parking lot around 12:30 a.m.

Some of the attendees were driving recklessly during the rally -- revving engines and skidding tires.

When police arrived on the scene, the drivers fled.

Police believe it was one of those drivers who crashed at Old Welsh Road and Fitzwatertown Road. The car struck several parked vehicles.

The back passenger was ejected and the driver and front seat passenger had to be extricated. None of the injuries are life threatening.

The crash and the rally remain under investigation.