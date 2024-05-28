Burglars in New Castle used flatbed truck to break into gun store, steal several firearms, police say

Former Pa. school police officer charged with with sexual assault due in court | Digital Brief

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- New Castle County police are searching for multiple burglars who allegedly used a flatbed truck to break into a gun store and steal an unknown amount of firearms.

The burglary happened at Miller's Gun Center on West Jackson Avenue in New Castle just before 2 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

Police were responding to an alarm at Miller's Gun Center when they said they received a tip phone call from someone saying they saw a flatbed truck back into the front of the gun store.

Miller's Gun Center is currently boarded up with plywood after burglars used a flatbed truck to break into the gun store Monday morning.

Once at the store, officers found several firearms had been stolen and the truck was no longer in the area.

On Tuesday, police told CBS News Philadelphia a flatbed truck was found in a nearby parking lot in the 500 block of North Dupont Highway and later towed by investigators.

"This vehicle that's in this parking lot back here was involved in the incident. It rammed the door to Miller's Gun Shop the previous night -- that's when all the weapons were stolen and this vehicle was located in this parking lot," said Senior Corporal Richard Chambers with the New Castle County Division of Police.

Anyone with information related to this burglary is asked to contact Detective Diksa at Dakota.Diksa@newcastlede.gov or (302)395-8030. You can also submit an anonymous tip online or with the ATF.