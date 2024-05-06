At Neumann University crime lab, police and students work together to solve crimes

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) – Neumann University is collaborating with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office and the Aston Police Department to create a new digital forensic crime lab. The facility, which opened on May 2, features state-of-the-art technology used to solve crimes.

Five students majoring in cybersecurity are part of an internship program in which they work side by side with police on criminal investigations.

Under the supervision of Aston Police Detective Joe Walsh, the students analyze evidence from cellphones, computers, drones and traffic cameras.

"I really enjoyed being able to practically apply everything I was able to learn in the classroom with real-world cases and real-world scenarios," Neumann University student Matthew Revelas said.

Neumann University senior Richard Licciardello said on the first day of his internship, he reviewed surveillance video and spotted two people stealing a vehicle from a moving truck company. His observation helped police track down the suspects and make an arrest.

"One of the nice things about the interns is they can serve as a force multiplier, so we have many people helping us on a case, rather than just the one detective maybe who's assigned to that case," Walsh said.

Licciardello said working alongside Walsh has been eye-opening.

"I'm grateful for him giving me this opportunity and be able to learn from him. Like I said, it's just awesome to be able to do this," Licciardello said.

The lab was funded by a $258,259 High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area federal grant.