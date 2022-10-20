Man's body found submerged inside vehicle in Neshaminy Creek

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 56-year-old man's body was found inside a vehicle that submerged in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner's Office announced. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Totem Lane in Bensalem.

At around noon, fire departments and rescue crews located the vehicle in the water.

The man's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified.

Bristol Township Police are investigating the incident.