Physicist explains why Kansas City Chiefs may be powerless to stop Eagles' "Tush Push" play in Super Bowl LIX

"Eagles Mobile" bus arrives in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX | Digital Brief

"Eagles Mobile" bus arrives in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX | Digital Brief

"Eagles Mobile" bus arrives in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX | Digital Brief

Every Philadelphia Eagles fan in the Jalen Hurts era knows the "Tush Push" or "Brotherly Shove" play. Often brought out at fourth down and short or on the goal line, it's even been replicated at Philly-area weddings.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, fans are wondering if the repeat Super Bowl champs will have any way to stop the often successful play.

And now a video of physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who spoke to NFL Network about the play, is resurfacing.

In short, the Tush Push is nearly unstoppable, Tyson said in the video first posted in 2024 ahead of Super Bowl LIII, in which the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

"I don't know if I have a counter to it, but I can explain why it works," Tyson tells NFL Network's Kyle Brandt.

"The Eagles have the advantage because they're hiking, and no one on the Chiefs can move until after the Eagles move. And so the Eagles get like, a quarter-second head start in momentum transfer," the physicist, who is director of the Hayden Planetarium at New York's American Museum of Natural History, said.

And this might not be news to you, but the Eagles have a lot of mass on the offensive line, the key group involved in the play. The biggest linemen, Jordan Mailata and Mekhi Becton, both have official listed weights above 360 pounds.

Tyson reminds Brandt in the video that force is equal to mass times acceleration – so more mass means more force that is harder to stop from crossing the goal line.

Some defenders have tried to stop the play by jumping over the O-line toward Hurts — like Washington's Frankie Luvu did against the play in the NFC title game (multiple times). Tyson was critical of jumping versus the Tush Push from a physics standpoint.

"You've got nothing to push against," he said, noting that the only force a defender could apply to the play through jumping is his body weight. "All of these [offensive] guys can push him because he is airborne."

Why does the Eagles' Tush Push play work?

Commentators have brought up Hurts' ability to squat incredibly heavy weights as one of the reasons why the play tends to succeed. Tyson didn't agree.

"It is irrelevant in this play because he is airborne," said Tyson, attributing the force to the linemen and other players pushing on Hurts.

In another clip of a successful touchdown-scoring push, Tyson says: "He's got two pushers here, one on each buttcheek, hence the 'tush push.'"

He didn't come up with a way to stop it in the video.

"I'm happy to chalk this up as another consequence of the inevitable laws of physics, manifest of this universe," Tyson said.