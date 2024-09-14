Neighbors unite, provide shelter to some in aftermath of massive fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

Neighbors lend a hand to those affected by massive fire in Philadelphia's Frankford Neighborhood on

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lights were back on Saturday night in many homes after power was restored, but Philadelphia Police were still blocking part of the 1200 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Frankford neighborhood following a massive inferno Friday morning. Neighbors said it's been a chaotic two days.

"There was fire everywhere on the building and I was scared," said Gabriella Sousa.

Sousa and her father returned to their apartment Saturday afternoon to get clothes and medicine. They were forced to evacuate after two unoccupied buildings, including a warehouse, went up in flames and sent thick smoke into the air.

Sousa says officials told her she still can't sleep at home because the building next to her apartment needs to be demolished.

"I will stay at my friend's house for the night. Now I just come here but for the night we're not going to sleep here again," she said.

The Red Cross said a handful of residents also can't return home because they live within the demolition zone. So Michelle Bonano Morales jumped in the help and let her two neighbors stay with her for the time being.

"So I cooked for them and I opened up my home for them," Morales said.

Some people told CBS News Philadelphia they heard explosions as cars parked at a nearby auto shop also caught fire. It took firefighters hours to knock down the flames and get the fire under control.

PGW was on scene Saturday repairing a gas line, and a fence was put up around the charred buildings.

Now, as neighbors on the block help one another, they said they're thankful no one was hurt in the fire and hope things soon get back to normal.

"No place like home you know. I'm grateful for that," said Kareem Green.

Neighbors said they were told demolition on one of the buildings is set to begin on Sunday.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the massive fire.