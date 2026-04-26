Nearly 100 animals "living in filth" rescued from home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania SPCA is caring for nearly 100 animals, including dozens of dogs and puppies, that were rescued from a dirty and overcrowded home in Lancaster County.

On April 22, the PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team, Lancaster County Sheriff's Department and West Hempfield Township Police executed a search warrant at a home in Columbia, Pennsylvania, after getting a tip about animals living in poor conditions.

At the home, the PSPCA said agents found 93 animals in states of distress, malnourishment and neglect.

In total, 76 dogs and puppies of varying breeds, 15 cats and kittens and 2 Flemish rabbits were removed from the home and taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA for medical care.

Dogs rescued from a home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Pennsylvania SPCA

"The conditions these animals were forced to endure were truly heartbreaking," Nicole Wilson, Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA, said in a statement. "Ninety-three animals living in filth, without clean water, adequate shelter, or basic care - this is why our team works around the clock to respond to these calls. We are grateful to the Good Samaritan who spoke up, the officers from West Hempfield Township and Lancaster County Sheriff Deputies who were committed to the safe removal of all animals and we are committed to ensuring each of these animals receives the care they deserve."

Among the animals rescued from the home were a black Newfoundland-type dog and a Shih Tzu-type dog, both with heavily matted fur, a Chihuahua with significant hair loss, and a German Shepherd and puppies that were all found crammed into a crate.

The PSPCA said feces and excrement were found around the property, and some animals were being kept in crates that had been zip-tied shut.

Cats and dogs rescued by the PSPCA from a home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Pennsylvania SPCA

Once the animals undergo forensic medical examinations, the PSPCA said charges for the people responsible could include animal cruelty and neglect, failure to provide access to clean and sanity shelter and lack of veterinary care.

Anyone with information on this case or other animal abuse cases is urged to contact the PSPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.

With the influx of animals in need of serious care, the PSPCA is holding an adoption event on Sunday, April 26 to make space in the shelter and help find homes for animals that have been living there for some time. Adoption fees are being waived for all dogs that have been in the shelter for 60 or more days.

You can meet adoptable animals at PSPCA location on 350 E Erie Avenue in Philadelphia.