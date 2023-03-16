Stream our 12 p.m., 4 p.m. newscast on CBS News Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- March Madness tips off today at noon and we're airing the NCAA Tournament on CBS3. But you can still watch CBS News Philadelphia at noon and our 4 p.m. newscast on our stream.

Thursday afternoon's games on CBS3 will feature a pair of South region matchups: No. 8 vs. No. 9 West Virginia and No. 16 Texas A&M-CC vs. No. 1 Alabama matchup.

So you can watch our 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. news on our streaming channel, CBS News Philadelphia.

Once coverage of the college basketball action ends, CBS News Philadelphia at 5 p.m. will air on CBS3 and our streaming platform.

How to watch CBS News Philadelphia on your phone, TV

You can watch the stream in the player above or on the CBS News Philadelphia app.