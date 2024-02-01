Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey named to NBA All-Star team for first time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was named to the 2024 NBA All-Star team for the first time in his career on Thursday night.

Maxey made the team as a reserve and will join reigning MVP and teammate Joel Embiid, who is set to start in the All-Star game for the seventh time in his career. The All-Star Game will be on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

RELATED: Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid suffers injury to lateral meniscus, team says

Maxey will join New York's Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, Boston's Jaylen Brown, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, Orlando's Paolo Banchero and Miami's Bam Adebayo as reserves on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

With James Harden out the of picture, Maxey's role has increased offensively and he's having a career season under first-year head coach Nick Nurse.

Maxey is averaging career highs in several statistical categories. He's averaging 25.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. He's shooting 37.3% on 3-pointers, slightly down from his marks in the low 40s over the past two seasons, but he's still a lethal threat from downtown.

RELATED: NBA hands out $75,000 fine to 76ers and $25,000 fine to Pelicans for injury reporting violations

Maxey has missed the past three games for the Sixers, who have lost four straight, due to an ankle injury, but he could return Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. He's listed as questionable.

Maxey was drafted by the Sixers at No. 21 overall in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft out of the University of Kentucky.