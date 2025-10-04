Legacy of Commodore John Barry, the 1st U.S. Navy officer, remembered 250 years later on Battleship New Jersey

He has a bridge over the Delaware River named for him, and he's known as "The Father of the American Navy." There was a special celebration aboard the Battleship New Jersey to honor Commodore John Barry as part of the Navy's 250th anniversary.

As the timeless sound of bagpipes connecting Irish roots to American history played aboard the Battleship New Jersey, dozens gathered to honor a man whose legacy is still felt some 250 years later.

"When people think of somebody from the early revolution time and Navy, they think John Paul Jones, but actually the most famous and most important was actually Commodore Barry," said Christopher Lehman, former special assistant for national security in the Reagan administration. "When the U.S. Navy was finally formed, he was commissioned number one, the first officer of the United States Navy."

Born in County Wexford, Ireland, in 1745 to poor Catholic farmers, he immigrated to Philadelphia around 1760. After the revolution, Commodore John Barry became the first captain of the new United States Navy, training a generation of naval leaders.

"We're very proud of his roots," said Garry Laffan, mayor of Wexford, Ireland.

On hand for the celebration was the Irish ambassador to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason.

"This man came here at the end of the 18th century and became the Father of the U.S. Navy, and to this day he's recalled as one of the earlier shapers of initial U.S. history," Nason said.

The ambassador said that special connection is also part of the story of Philadelphia.

"We have over 10% of the population of this great city identify as Irish-Americans," said Nason. "We also work with businesses here, we have a lot of investments locally."

As the sun set on the celebration, Barry's legacy still lives on in the countless Navy men and women who serve around the world, Irish proud and Philly proud.

"The world depends on freedom of the seas, and the only thing that's really kept the seas free is the United States Navy," said Lehman.